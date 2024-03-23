Next Article

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is battling cancer

Kate Middleton's cancer: Harry-Meghan react, Blake Lively apologizes

What's the story Amid mounting speculation regarding her sudden disappearance from the public eye and the photoshopped family picture fiasco, Princess Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, recently publicly disclosed her battle with cancer. The announcement was made through a heartfelt video message from Kensington Palace on Friday. The Princess shared that the cancer was detected after an abdominal surgery she had in January, initially thought to be unrelated to cancer. Now, several public figures have reacted.

Health update

But first, know about Middleton's preventative chemotherapy journey

The 42-year-old royal is presently undergoing preventative chemotherapy as recommended by her healthcare team. In her message, she expressed appreciation for the support she has received during what she termed "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family." She also asked for understanding and respect for her privacy as she navigates through her treatment and recovery journey.

Family's response to her diagnosis

UK Royals came out in support of Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, extended their well-wishes to Middleton, hoping for her "health and healing," in a statement they issued to media agencies. King Charles III, who was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, commended his daughter-in-law's bravery in openly discussing her diagnosis, saying he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

Privacy of her medical treatment

Kensington Palace maintains Middleton's medical privacy

Although Middleton's cancer diagnosis has now been disclosed, Kensington Palace still hasn't revealed the specific type of cancer that Middleton is battling. A representative from Kensington Palace asserted, "We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do." The statement underscores the royal family's dedication to preserving Middleton's privacy as she braves herself through the crisis.

Blake Lively's apology

Meanwhile, Blake Lively made a public apology

Actor Blake Lively also reacted to the news on Instagram, expressing remorse over a previous post that seemed to trivialize the photoshop controversy involving Middleton. "I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always," she wrote in a Story. Meanwhile, UK PM Rishi Sunak also reacted, "She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today."