Meta introduces AI-edited video ads on Facebook and Instagram
Meta is all set to shake up the advertising industry with AI-edited video ads on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The company is currently testing these innovative AI video editing tools, which will allow advertisers to animate static images and expand the dimensions of a video. The development comes as a major step in Meta's advertising capabilities.
AI tools transform static images into dynamic videos
Meta's new AI tool lets advertisers turn a static image into a dynamic video. In one demo, the tool was used to make strawberries in the background of an image look like they were gently floating around a jar. Another tool can upscale existing videos by creating "unseen pixels in each frame," much like some AI image editing tools can expand an image's background. These innovative feature gives advertisers an added level of creativity and engagement in their ad campaigns.
Meta's AI-edited video ads: Rollout and future plans
Meta has started rolling out these cool features and will make them more widely available in early 2025. The company's plan is to expand its existing AI capabilities for advertisers, which already include text and image generation for ad creation. These AI-edited video ads will also appear on the new full-screen video tab that Facebook will be launching soon.
AI in advertising: A growing trend
Meta's move toward AI-edited video ads comes as part of a wider industry trend. Just last month, Amazon launched an AI tool that creates clips from product images for advertising purposes. Even TikTok is looking into the use of AI-generated avatars in its advertisements. All these developments show how the advertising sector is increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, moving toward more technologically advanced marketing strategies.