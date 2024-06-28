In brief Simplifying... In brief Meta is working on compact AR glasses that use holographic displays, offering a less bulky alternative to current AR/VR headsets.

Mark Zuckerberg believes these glasses could revolutionize tech use, potentially replacing smartphones.

Meta's holographic AR glasses nearing completion, may debut in September

What's the story Meta, the tech company behind Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is on the verge of unveiling its holographic Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. In a recent interview with YouTuber Kallaway, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the prototype is "almost ready" and described it as "frame-breaking." He also shared that the reaction of everyone who has tried the product has been "giddy."

Evolution

A leap in mixed reality technology

The holographic glasses are a part of Meta's ongoing efforts to advance in the AR/VR field, where it already has a significant presence. The company's current product, the Meta Quest 3 headset, is the fourth generation of what started as the Oculus Quest. This device uses passthrough cameras to blend computer-generated content with real-world environments, creating a mixed-reality experience.

Design innovation

Compact AR glasses: Meta's response to cumbersome AR headsets

In response to criticism over the large and cumbersome designs of existing AR/VR headsets like the Quest 3 and Vision Pro, Meta has been developing AR glasses that are as compact as regular glasses. These new glasses will use hologram displays instead of solid physical displays and cameras. The transparent lenses will allow users to comfortably wear them outdoors, generating holographic images visible through these lenses for a 3D illusion.

Technological shift

Zuckerberg foresees transformative potential of AR glasses

During his interview, Zuckerberg expressed his belief in the transformative potential of these glasses. He suggested that they could significantly alter our use of technology and possibly initiate a shift away from smartphones as the dominant tech device. However, those eager to get their hands on a pair may have to wait until 2027, according to Meta's VR hardware roadmap reported by The Verge.