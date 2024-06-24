In brief Simplifying... In brief Double glossing, a new beauty trend on TikTok, involves layering lip products for a glossy, voluminous effect.

This technique not only enhances the appearance of lips but also nourishes them, reducing the need for constant lip balm reapplication.

Popular on social media, this trend is part of a larger movement of lip-enhancing techniques that are simple yet effective in boosting lip volume and shape. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Double glossing: Rihanna's viral beauty trend sweeps TikTok

By Simran Jeet 04:29 pm Jun 24, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Pop star Rihanna and her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, have introduced a new makeup technique known as double glossing. This trend has quickly gained popularity on TikTok, with users enthusiastically sharing their experiences. Although many content creators were initially skeptical when they discovered the tip, they quickly adopted it after testing it themselves. Unlike other viral beauty trends on the platform, double glossing has been met with widespread excitement and approval.

Technique

The art of double glossing: A step-by-step guide

To achieve the double glossing look, one starts by applying a generous amount of their favorite lip oil, followed by their preferred lip gloss. For those seeking a more long-lasting effect, starting with a lip tint before applying the lip oil and gloss can also yield impressive results. According to the videos circulating on the platform, this method results in the most luscious-looking lips ever seen.

Evolution

Double glossing: A fresh take on lip layering

While the concept of layering lip products isn't entirely new, double glossing offers a fresh perspective. Makeup enthusiasts have been layering gloss over lipstick or using occlusives like Aquaphor over a lip mask for a volume-boosting effect. Occlusives are a type of skincare ingredient that create a physical barrier on the surface of the skin to prevent moisture loss. The ultra-glossy wet look achieved through double glossing is a unique twist on this existing practice.

Benefits

Double glossing: More than just a beauty trend

Double glossing not only creates an illusion of fuller, more youthful lips without overlining or additional plumping products, but it also incorporates skincare into the makeup routine. The use of lip oil in this technique helps keep the lips nourished throughout the day, eliminating the need for constant reapplication of lip balm. This trend thus offers both aesthetic and practical benefits.

Simplicity

Trending lip techniques on social media

Popular on social media, makeup trends feature the "lip combo," using lip liner and lip gloss together. This technique creates a defined, fuller look by outlining the lips with a liner and filling them in with a glossy finish. Makeup enthusiasts appreciate its simplicity and effectiveness in enhancing lip volume and shape. Other trends like "Movie Lips," "Siren Lips," and "Cherub Lips," attracts millions of views as makeup enthusiasts find joy in enhancing the shape of their lips.