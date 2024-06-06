Next Article

The image has attracted over 62,000 reactions

AI image of disabled veteran sparks viral reaction on Facebook

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Jun 06, 202405:23 pm

What's the story An image of a young woman, dressed in military attire and seated in a wheelchair, has gone viral on Facebook. The image, which was generated using AI, was posted on a page named "Summer Vibes" and has since received over 62,000 reactions, nearly 5,000 comments, and 2,500 shares. Despite obvious inaccuracies such as an incorrect American flag patch, blurry facial features, poorly defined hands, and more, many users believe the woman to be a real disabled veteran.

Post details

Misleading caption and hashtags accompany image

The image was accompanied by a caption that read: "Please don't swip [sic] up without giving some love. Without heroes, we are all plain people, and don't know how far we can go." The post also included a series of hashtags featuring the names of famous actors and actresses. However, the name typically found on a soldier's pocket was illegible in the image, appearing as an indistinct cluster of blobs resembling letters.

Ethical issues

The post raises ethical concerns

The viral spread of this AI-generated image has raised ethical concerns. Critics argue that it detracts attention from real disabled veterans who deserve care, respect, and financial assistance. It also congests the internet where genuine information is being shared and communication is taking place. Some Facebook users were even convinced enough to defend the image against those who pointed out its artificial origin.

Political misuse

AI-generated images used in political campaigns

This incident is not an isolated case. A BBC report from March revealed that influencers and pundits supporting "Make America Great Again" movement have used AI to create fabricated images of former president Donald Trump with groups of Black voters. These fake images were utilized in political content and campaigns, leading experts to warn about the potential risks associated with such practices. The spread of these images could potentially influence what a large group of individuals believes to be true.