Social media users allege Adobe's policy update compromises privacy

By Akash Pandey 05:05 pm Jun 06, 2024

What's the story Adobe's recent policy update has sparked concerns among social media users, who allege that the company now has full access to all user content. This even includes work protected under non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The controversy began on social media platform X, where users claimed that the new policy grants Adobe "full access" to anything created using its suite of products. Some Adobe and Photoshop clients urged others to delete the apps, while others questioned the legality of Adobe's move.

The uproar was fueled by screenshots of the alleged policy update shared by users. The highlighted section shared by one user read: "We've made some changes to the Adobe General Terms of Use regarding the use of Software and Services, including: Clarified that we may access your content through both automated and manual methods, such as for content review." This led to concerns over whether this would allow Adobe to access all user creations, including work done under NDAs.

Adobe responds to data access allegations

In response to allegations, Adobe clarified to Mint that "This policy has been in place for many years... we added clarifying examples earlier this year to our Terms of Use regarding when Adobe may access user content." "Adobe accesses user content for a number of reasons, including the ability to deliver some of our most innovative cloud-based features... Adobe does not access, view or listen to content that is stored locally on any user's device," the company stated.

Skepticism persists despite Adobe's clarifications

Despite Adobe's clarifications, some users remain skeptical. One user wrote on X: "If you are a professional, if you are under NDA with your clients, if you are a creative, a lawyer, a doctor or anyone who works with proprietary files - it is time to cancel Adobe, delete all the apps and programs. Adobe cannot be trusted." Another user questioned the legality of such access and asked if an Adobe lawyer had vetted this policy update and its implications.

