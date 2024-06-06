Next Article

Apple may extend support for some devices beyond the stipulated five-year period

Apple commits to minimum 5-year software updates but trails rivals

By Akash Pandey 04:17 pm Jun 06, 202404:17 pm

What's the story Apple has officially confirmed that its iPhone 15 lineup will receive a minimum of five years of software support, as per a document uploaded on the company's website. This announcement aligns with the UK's Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) regulation. As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the document on Apple's official website specifies that the "defined support period" is a "minimum of five years from the first supply date," which is recorded as September 22, 2023.

Security updates

Additional support may be given to some devices

The PSTI regulation defines a "security update" as a "software update that protects or enhances the security of a product, including a software update that addresses security issues which have been discovered by or reported to the manufacturer." This implies that Apple may extend support for some devices beyond the stipulated five-year period. Apple has previously extended updates beyond five years for models like iPhone XS, which was launched in September 2018 and is still compatible with iOS 17.

Competitor comparison

Less support than what Google and Samsung now offer

Despite Apple's commitment to a five-year support window, it falls short when compared to competitors Google and Samsung. Both tech giants currently guarantee a minimum of seven years of Android system and security updates for their latest devices. Specifically, these include Google's Pixel 8 series and Samsung's Galaxy S24 trio. This places Apple two years behind its main competitors in terms of guaranteed software support for their respective devices.