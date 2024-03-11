Next Article

Its founder claimed that Telegram is raising funds to stay independent

Telegram founder expects it to attain profitability in 2025

What's the story Telegram, the popular cloud-based chat app with over 900 million users, is expected to become profitable next year, according to founder Pavel Durov. In an interview with the Financial Times, Durov revealed that the company is making "hundreds of millions of dollars" through ads and subscriptions. He also stated that the company has received investment offers valuing it at over $30 billion but aims for a public listing in the future.

Revenue model

Telegram's monetization strategy aims to maintain independence

Telegram's decision to monetize was driven by a desire to remain independent, Durov said. The company launched a premium subscription two years ago and quickly amassed over one million paid users. Additionally, Telegram offers advertisement solutions for one-to-many channels and plans to introduce ad revenue sharing with channel owners this month. The current ad solutions are geographically limited, but the company intends to expand them globally this year.

Expansion plans

Telegram expands business and blockchain initiatives

Earlier this month, Telegram had informed that personal users can upgrade to business accounts if they pay a subscription fee. The company has also ventured into blockchain-based projects via the TON Foundation. In December 2022, it auctioned premium usernames using TON Blockchain, allowing people to use the app without a SIM. Furthermore, in September 2023, Telegram introduced a self-custodial crypto wallet globally, excluding the US.

Investments in AI

AI investment to enhance customer service and moderation

Telegram is planning to launch AI-powered chatbots for its customer service for business users, as stated by Durov. This move is part of the company's broader strategy to invest in artificial intelligence. The aim is not only to improve customer service but also to address moderation issues that often affect the platform. These advancements are expected to further enhance user experience and contribute towards Telegram's anticipated profitability next year.