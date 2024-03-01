Next Article

The improvements should streamline daily activities on Windows 11 devices

Microsoft adds new Copilot skills, AI features to Windows 11

By Akash Pandey 12:23 pm Mar 01, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Microsoft has big plans for its Windows 11 Copilot, with a series of upgrades set to make the AI assistant more versatile and user-friendly. The latest update brings new skills and plugins for services like OpenTable, Shopify, and Kayak, as well as AI enhancements for default apps such as Clipchamp and Photos. These improvements are designed to make everyday tasks on Windows 11 desktops smoother and provide users with a more seamless experience.

New abilities

Copilot skills to control settings

Starting in late March, Microsoft will add new skills to Copilot, allowing users to control various Windows 11 settings. These skills include toggling battery saver mode, displaying device, system, and battery information, launching live captions and text-to-speech Narrator, showing IP addresses, and emptying the recycle bin. The aim is to create a general PC copilot capable of handling more complex tasks automatically, potentially replacing some applications altogether.

What's more

Plugin support for third-party services

Plugin support, previously exclusive to Copilot on the web, is now coming to Windows 11. Users can connect Copilot to services like OpenTable for restaurant reservations or Instacart for grocery orders. Over the next month, Microsoft plans to introduce additional plugins from Kayak, Klarna, and Shopify. This integration is designed to keep users engaged within the Copilot window for as long as possible while simplifying their interactions with various services.

AI integration

Windows 11 apps are receiving AI upgrades

Microsoft is also incorporating AI features into existing Windows 11 apps like Photos and Clipchamp. The Photos app will now include a Generative Erase feature, similar to Google Pixel's Magic Eraser. This new add-on will help users remove unwanted objects from their images. Meanwhile, Clipchamp's Silence Removal AI tool will preview the elimination of awkward moments in videos.

Information

The features are available for users

The latest upgrades are already available for PCs/laptops running Windows 11 with the 22H2 (2022) and 23H2 (2023) year-end updates, with most features expected to launch in the optional March 2024 non-security preview update.