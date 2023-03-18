Technology

MSI Delta 15, with 10GB graphics, gets discounted on Flipkart

The MSI Delta 15 is equipped with dual fans and six heat pipes for thermal checks

MSI's Delta 15 is an excellent laptop with super-fast processing speeds, a sharp display, plenty of graphics, and a reliable battery pack. As for the highlights, it packs a 144Hz screen, a Ryzen 9 5000H- series processor, a 10GB Radeon graphics card, and an 82Wh battery. The laptop bears a hefty price tag. However, Flipkart's deal makes it worth considering. Check out the offers.

Taiwanese brand MSI has spent a lot of resources on R&D, which has helped it achieve a reputed position in the gaming industry.

The MSI Delta 15 is a powerful machine for top-end gaming and professional work.

It comes with AMD Advantage, meaning you can unlock extreme levels of gaming performance, and experience superfast speed and responsiveness with AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the MSI Delta 15 (A5EFK-083IN) is priced at Rs. 1,88,990. However, it is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 1,29,990. In addition, customers can get up to Rs. 1,500 discount, and up to Rs. 12,300 off in exchange for an old laptop. Up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options are also applicable on leading bank credit cards.

The laptop sports a customizable RGB lighting keyboard

The MSI Delta 15 has a sleek design, an aluminum body with a carbon gray finish, a customizable RGB lighting keyboard, an HD (720p@30fps) webcam, and a precision touchpad. It is 19mm thick and weighs 1.9kg. You get two 2W speakers onboard. The device boasts a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with a 144Hz refresh rate (a 240Hz variant is also available).

It supports Hi-Res Audio for an enhanced wireless audio experience

The MSI Delta 15 gets two Type-A ports, two Type-C sockets, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It supports Hi-Res Audio and Nahimic in-game 3D surround sound for a lossless listening experience over Bluetooth.

The device comes with 10GB of Radeon graphics

The MSI Delta 15 (A5EFK-083IN) is powered by a 5th-generation AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, paired with 10GB of Radeon RX 6700M graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 4-cell 82Wh battery which can be re-filled using the bundled 240W adapter. It gets Cooler Boost 5 architecture for thermal management.