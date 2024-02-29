Next Article

Ramaswamy founded AI company called Neeva, which was bought by Snowflake in 2023

Google veteran Sridhar Ramaswamy is Snowflake's new CEO

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 03:28 pm Feb 29, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Snowflake, a leading American cloud computing company, has appointed Sridhar Ramaswamy as its new CEO, effective immediately. Ramaswamy succeeds Frank Slootman, who will retire from the CEO position but continue as Chairman of the Board. "I am honored to have been chosen to lead the company into this next chapter of growth," Ramaswamy stated upon his appointment. Previously, he held key positions at Google during his 15 year long stint and also founded an AI company called Neeva.

Tapping AI

Ramaswamy plans to accelerate innovation harnessing AI

As Snowflake's former senior vice president of AI, Ramaswamy was instrumental in shaping the company's AI strategy and launching Snowflake Cortex, a service that simplifies AI deployment for users. In his new role as CEO, he plans to accelerate innovation for customers and partners by harnessing AI. Slootman endorsed Ramaswamy's leadership, saying, "There is no better person than Sridhar to lead Snowflake into this next phase of growth and deliver on the opportunity ahead in AI and machine learning."

Career path

Ramaswamy's journey with Snowflake and previous experience

Ramaswamy joined Snowflake in May 2023 after the company's acquisition of Neeva. Touted as the world's first private AI-powered search engine, Neeva was co-founded by Ramaswamy in 2019. At Google, he expanded the advertising business from $1.5 billion to over $100 billion. He led all of Google's advertising products, including search, shopping, and payments. Ramaswamy has also held research positions at institutions like Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, and Bell Communications Research. He is currently a board member at Brown University.

Information

Ramaswamy's education and journey in India

Ramaswamy was born in Tamil Nadu in 1967 and graduated from IIT Madras. He went to the United States in 1989 and did his master's at Brown University. He also completed a PhD in Computer Science from Brown University.