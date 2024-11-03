Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has made a splash at the box office, crossing ₹100cr globally despite stiff competition from "Singham Again".

The film, starring Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz, has surpassed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor in just two days.

With a strong Sunday performance, it's set to break the ₹100cr mark in its opening weekend.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' crosses ₹100cr globally

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:20 pm Nov 03, 202404:20 pm

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, has taken an incredible start at the global box office. Within a mere three days of its release, the film has surpassed the ₹100cr mark worldwide. It has earned ₹107cr globally, according to Sacnilk. On its opening day, the film earned ₹55.3cr worldwide.

Box office battle

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces stiff competition from 'Singham Again'

Despite its success, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is up against fierce competition from another Diwali release, Singham Again. The latter film, which has an ensemble cast headlined by Ajay Devgn, has reportedly earned ₹125.2cr as per Sacnilk. On its second day in theaters, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected ₹36.5cr domestically, taking its total domestic collection to ₹72cr with a theater occupancy rate of 75.06%. After Sunday's morning shows, its domestic haul stands at ₹87.01cr.

Star insights

Aaryan's connection with audiences and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' cast details

In an interview with India Today, Aaryan said his audience views his success as an Indian dream they can relate to. "They relate to my journey, my ups and downs, in a very personal way," he said. The latest installment of the supernatural franchise stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Record-breaking success

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' surpassed predecessor's earnings in 2 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has beaten its predecessor by crossing the first part's lifetime earnings in just two days. It earned ₹71.99cr at the domestic box office in this period. The film is just behind Singham Again, and a solid Sunday performance will take it past the ₹100cr mark in its opening weekend itself.