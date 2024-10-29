Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is already making waves with its advance booking, grossing ₹1.48cr across India.

Key regions like the National Capital Region and Mumbai have shown promising numbers, with ₹12.23L and ₹10.6L gross respectively.

However, cities like Pune and Hyderabad are trailing behind with less than 10% real occupancy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking: Kartik-starrer has already grossed ₹1.48cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:26 pm Oct 29, 202412:26 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, will be releasing in theaters soon. The star-studded cast features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit. According to Sacnilk's report on Tuesday (October 29), the advance booking for the first day of release has already grossed ₹75.62L with 29,315 tickets sold across India. This is without blocked seats, combining which takes the Day 1 figure to ₹1.48cr.

Regional performance

State-wise advance booking report for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The state-wise advance booking reports for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 paint a mixed picture. In Andhra Pradesh, the film has grossed ₹6.22K with a real occupancy of 2%. Bihar grossed ₹6.68K with a real occupancy of 1%. Gujarat has earned ₹1.69L in advance bookings with 6% real occupancy. Meanwhile, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh reported gross earnings of ₹1.25L and ₹3.73L respectively, both with five percent real occupancy so far.

Key regions

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking trends in major regions

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has grossed ₹12.23L with a real occupancy of 12%. Mumbai follows suit with ₹10.6L gross and 14% real occupancy. Pune and Hyderabad have reported lesser numbers, grossing ₹3.42L and ₹2.33L respectively, with a real occupancy rate of less than 10%. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad has made ₹7.94L in advance bookings with 11% real occupancy.