Summarize Simplifying... In short The release date for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', is expected to be announced today.

The film, one of India's most expensive with a budget of ₹500 crore, has seen multiple delays and is now set to compete with Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' on December 6.

Both films star Rashmika Mandanna.

'Pushpa 2' might release on December 5, instead of December 6

'Pushpa 2' may arrive early, new date announcement expected today

By Isha Sharma 09:31 am Oct 24, 202409:31 am

What's the story Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's much-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, may reportedly release sooner than expected. The film, which is currently slated to release on December 6, is now expected to hit the screens a day earlier on December 5. An official announcement regarding the new release date is expected to be made at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday, reported India Today.

Schedule shifts

'Pushpa 2' has faced multiple release date changes

Notably, this isn't the first time Pushpa 2: The Rule has witnessed a release date change. The film was originally scheduled to be released in April, then pushed to August 15, and then pushed again to December due to delays in shooting. Now, it will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, releasing on December 6. Both movies feature Rashmika Mandanna.

Sequel details

'Pushpa 2' is a sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the blockbuster 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise. Reportedly, Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with a budget of ₹500 crore. The action drama stars Arjun, Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles with Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles.