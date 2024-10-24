Summarize Simplifying... In short Liam Payne's tragic death has left his girlfriend, Cassidy, heartbroken, who shared his last love note revealing their plans to marry.

As investigations continue in Argentina, preliminary autopsy reports suggest Payne's death resulted from multiple injuries and internal and external hemorrhages, likely from a fall.

By Isha Sharma 09:16 am Oct 24, 202409:16 am

What's the story The untimely demise of former One Direction member, Liam Payne, has shocked his fans, friends, and family. Among those grieving is his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who recently posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram. The post featured the last "love note" from Payne (31) wishing to marry her within a year. The singer passed away on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Cassidy poured her heart out in the post, saying, "I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now." "Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here," she wrote.

'I've gained a guardian angel': Cassidy

In her emotional tribute, Cassidy also shared Payne's last love note which read, "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever." To this, she wrote, "Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel." She ended her message by promising to love him for the rest of her life and beyond.

Investigation into Payne's death continues

Meanwhile, the investigation into Payne's death remains ongoing in Argentina. Earlier this week, a preliminary autopsy report confirmed that Payne died from multiple injuries and internal and external hemorrhages. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office said that 25 injuries in the autopsy were compatible with those caused by a fall from a height and were sufficient to cause death. Moreover, internal and external hemorrhages of the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs contributed to his demise.