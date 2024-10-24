'Minari' actor Youn Yuh-jung joins Netflix's 'Beef' Season 2
Oscar-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung, famous for her role in Minari, has been confirmed as a new addition to the second season of Netflix's hit series Beef. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday (local time). The new season will also star Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny. The series is created by Lee Sung Jin and A24.
'Beef' Season 2: A glimpse into the plot
The second season of Beef will have eight episodes. The logline says, "A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner." The first season starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong and landed on the streamer in April 2023.
Youn's illustrious career in films and TV
Youn, celebrated for her Academy Award-winning performance in Minari, has a distinguished career of over five decades. She has also appeared in Apple TV+'s Pachinko, Kim Ki-young's Woman of Fire, and will feature in the forthcoming The Wedding Banquet. Her prolific TV career includes projects such as Home Sweet Home, The King 2 Hearts, and The Queen's Classroom.