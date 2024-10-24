Summarize Simplifying... In short Academy Award-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung, known for her role in 'Minari', is set to join the second season of Netflix's 'Beef'.

The upcoming season, featuring eight episodes, revolves around a young couple entangled in the power plays of their billionaire boss at a country club.

Youn's impressive career spans over five decades with notable roles in 'Pachinko', 'Woman of Fire', and 'The Wedding Banquet'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Youn Yuh-jung joins 'Beef' Season 2

'Minari' actor Youn Yuh-jung joins Netflix's 'Beef' Season 2

By Isha Sharma 08:41 am Oct 24, 202408:41 am

What's the story Oscar-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung, famous for her role in Minari, has been confirmed as a new addition to the second season of Netflix's hit series Beef. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday (local time). The new season will also star Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny. The series is created by Lee Sung Jin and A24.

Plot preview

'Beef' Season 2: A glimpse into the plot

The second season of Beef will have eight episodes. The logline says, "A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner." The first season starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong and landed on the streamer in April 2023.

Career highlights

Youn's illustrious career in films and TV

Youn, celebrated for her Academy Award-winning performance in Minari, has a distinguished career of over five decades. She has also appeared in Apple TV+'s Pachinko, Kim Ki-young's Woman of Fire, and will feature in the forthcoming The Wedding Banquet. Her prolific TV career includes projects such as Home Sweet Home, The King 2 Hearts, and The Queen's Classroom.