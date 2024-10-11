Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a political spat between French President Macron and Roman Mayor Gualtieri over the Netflix show 'Emily in Paris,' the series' creator, Darren Star, confirmed that the fifth season will feature both Rome and Paris.

Macron, whose wife made a cameo in the fourth season, views the show as a positive promotion for France.

Macron, whose wife made a cameo in the fourth season, views the show as a positive promotion for France.

Macron wants 'Emily in Paris' to stay in Paris

French president-Roman mayor fight over 'Emily in Paris.' Here's why

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:22 pm Oct 11, 202404:22 pm

What's the story A light-hearted dispute has broken out between French President Emmanuel Macron and Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri over the Netflix series Emily in Paris. The disagreement is over the show's protagonist, Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins), moving from Paris to Rome in the fourth season. In an interview with Variety, Macron said he wanted the character to stay in Paris, saying "Emily in Paris in Rome doesn't make sense."

Counter-argument

'Emily in Rome is perfect': Gualtieri responds to Macron

Gualtieri hit back at Macron's comments with a post on X, saying, "Take it easy, Emmanuel Macron. Emily in Rome is perfect." He further spoke to The Hollywood Reporter Roma, saying, "Doesn't President Macron have more pressing matters to worry about?" Gualtieri hoped Macron was joking, adding, "he ought to know that a production company like Netflix does not take orders from heads of state or make decisions based on political pressure."

Show's future

'Emily in Paris' to continue in Rome and Paris

Despite the political debate, Darren Star, the creator of Emily in Paris, has confirmed that the fifth season will see both Rome and Paris. In a statement to Netflix's Tudum, he said: "Emily's going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris." This decision has been taken to expand the show's "footprint" and "broaden out the universe," Star said.

Presidential cameo

Macron's personal connection to 'Emily in Paris'

Adding a personal twist to the debate, Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, made a brief appearance in the fourth season of Emily in Paris. Reflecting on this, Macron expressed pride in his wife's involvement and said it was a "very good moment for her." However, he clarified that he has no plans to make a cameo himself.

Show's impact

Macron views 'Emily in Paris' as beneficial for France

Despite some criticism of the show's depiction of Paris, Macron sees it as a net positive. He believes that the series is "super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country." "For my own business, it's a very good initiative," he added. The French President's comments highlight his view of the show as a beneficial tool for promoting France's image internationally.