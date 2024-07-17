In short Simplifying... In short India's elite K-9 squad, including six Belgian Malinois, three German Shepherds, and a Labrador Retriever, is set to provide security at the Paris Olympics.

These canine soldiers, known for their agility and endurance, have previously demonstrated their skills at the G-20 Summit in India.

They will be stationed in France from July 26 to August 11, accompanying a team of 117 Indian athletes and 140 staff members.

Indian K9 dogs to secure Paris Olympics

India's elite dog squad deployed for security at Paris Olympics

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:59 pm Jul 17, 2024

What's the story In a first, India's elite "K-9" dog squad from multiple security forces will be deployed to enhance security at the Paris Olympics. Renowned for their expertise in protecting high-profile events like Republic Day celebrations and also the Prime Minister, this marks the squad's debut at a major international event. Indian Ambassador to France, Javed Ashraf, announced that a ten-member K-9 team, along with their ITBP handlers, will be in Paris for a month to help secure the Olympics.

Team profile

What does the Indian K-9 contingent look like

The Indian K-9 contingent comprises dogs of various breeds—six Belgian Malinois, three German Shepherds, and one Labrador Retriever. These canine soldiers have previously showcased their capabilities at the G-20 Summit in India in 2023, earning widespread recognition. Accompanying these dogs are 17 personnel from different Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, and elite National Security Guard (NSG).

Twitter Post

Preparation process

Selection, training of Indian K-9 contingent

Each canine soldier was selected after extensive training sessions and trials, based on their unique capabilities. For instance, the Belgian Malinois is extensively used by the Central Reserve Police Force in anti-Naxal operations and is also being considered for induction by the Army. Known for their agility, sharp mind, spectacular endurance and aggression, Belgian Malinois are favored by special forces worldwide.

Schedule

K-9 team to be stationed in France till August 11

This breed notably played a role in significant operations such as the Osama Bin Laden raid of 2011 and chasing down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019. Reports indicate that the K-9 team will be stationed in France from July 26 to August 11 for the duration of Paris Olympics. Notably, a contingent of 117 athletes from India will participate in the games, supported by a team of 140 staff members.