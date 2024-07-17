In short Simplifying... In short A passenger on an Air India flight was arrested for smuggling gold from Jeddah after he suspiciously refused all in-flight refreshments.

During a customs check at IGI Airport, he confessed to hiding gold paste in his rectum, which was later found to be four oval capsules weighing approximately 1,096.76gm.

Gold smuggling foiled on Air India flight

Why Air India passenger who refused all refreshments was arrested

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:27 pm Jul 17, 2024

What's the story A passenger's refusal to consume any food or drink during an Air India flight from Jeddah to Delhi led to a gold smuggling bust worth ₹69 lakh. The individual, traveling on flight AI 992, consistently declined all refreshments throughout the five-and-a-half-hour journey. This unusual behavior prompted an air hostess to alert the flight captain, who then informed air traffic control. Upon landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, security agencies were notified and the passenger was placed under surveillance.

Customs interrogation reveals gold smuggling operation

As the passenger attempted to pass through customs at IGI Airport, authorities intercepted and questioned him. During the interrogation, he confessed to smuggling gold from Jeddah. The passenger admitted to hiding gold paste in his rectum, which was later extracted in the form of four oval capsules. Joint Commissioner (Customs) Monika Yadav confirmed that approximately 1,096.76gm of gold were recovered from the individual.

Gold smuggling bust highlights importance of vigilance

The gold, valued at around ₹69,16,169, led to the passenger's arrest under relevant sections of the Customs Act. Notably, flight crews are trained to closely monitor passengers' behavior for signs of smuggling attempts, including those who refrain from consuming food or beverages during flights. The collaboration between airlines and security agencies plays a crucial role in identifying and preventing such illegal activities.