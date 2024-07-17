Why Air India passenger who refused all refreshments was arrested
A passenger's refusal to consume any food or drink during an Air India flight from Jeddah to Delhi led to a gold smuggling bust worth ₹69 lakh. The individual, traveling on flight AI 992, consistently declined all refreshments throughout the five-and-a-half-hour journey. This unusual behavior prompted an air hostess to alert the flight captain, who then informed air traffic control. Upon landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, security agencies were notified and the passenger was placed under surveillance.
Customs interrogation reveals gold smuggling operation
As the passenger attempted to pass through customs at IGI Airport, authorities intercepted and questioned him. During the interrogation, he confessed to smuggling gold from Jeddah. The passenger admitted to hiding gold paste in his rectum, which was later extracted in the form of four oval capsules. Joint Commissioner (Customs) Monika Yadav confirmed that approximately 1,096.76gm of gold were recovered from the individual.
Gold smuggling bust highlights importance of vigilance
The gold, valued at around ₹69,16,169, led to the passenger's arrest under relevant sections of the Customs Act. Notably, flight crews are trained to closely monitor passengers' behavior for signs of smuggling attempts, including those who refrain from consuming food or beverages during flights. The collaboration between airlines and security agencies plays a crucial role in identifying and preventing such illegal activities.