DGCA fines Air India for non-compliance with CAR regulations

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:42 pm Nov 22, 202306:42 pm

DGCA also issued a show cause notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped Air India with a Rs. 10 lakh fine. This is because it failed to adhere to Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) during inspections at Delhi, Kochi, and Bengaluru airports in May and September. These inspections were conducted to ensure that the airline was meeting its obligations concerning passenger facilities and compensation, as per DGCA regulations.

Show cause notice issued

After discovering the non-compliance, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to Air India on November 3, asking for an explanation regarding the observed regulatory violations. Upon evaluating the airline's response, it was found that Air India had not followed CAR provisions, such as providing hotel accommodations for passengers affected by delayed flights and properly training ground personnel.

Violations by Air India

Air India was also found to have neglected to compensate international business class passengers who had to travel in unsuitable seats. As a result, the DGCA has taken strict action against the airline by imposing a Rs. 10 lakh penalty for its failure to comply with regulations. This move highlights the importance of adhering to CAR provisions for the welfare of passengers and overall aviation safety.