New facility's inauguration is slated for October or November this year

Airbus assessing 8 Indian sites for H125 helicopter assembly line

By Akash Pandey 07:12 pm Jul 21, 202407:12 pm

What's the story Airbus, the renowned French aircraft manufacturer, is currently evaluating eight potential locations in India, to establish its final assembly line (FAL) for H125 helicopters. Olivier Michalon, Executive Vice President of Global Business at Airbus Helicopters, spoke to PTI about the ongoing assessment of these sites. The new facility will be the fourth FAL for H125 helicopters and is projected to manufacture up to 10 single-engine helicopters annually.

Timeline details

Production and delivery timeline for Indian facility

The inauguration of the new Airbus facility is slated for October or November this year, with operations set to commence in 2026, according to the report. Deliveries from this assembly line are expected to begin by the end of 2026. The H125 helicopter, capable of carrying up to six people, is a bestseller in the South Asian and Indian markets.

Market projections

High demand forecast for H125 helicopters in India

Airbus anticipates the demand for the H125 series to reach 500 units over the next two decades. Sunny Guglani, head of Airbus Helicopters India and South Asia, stated during a media briefing that they aim to produce 10 helicopters per year initially. As market demand increases, production capacity can be ramped up accordingly, as per Guglani.

Strategic alliance

Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited partnership

The partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to assemble helicopters in India was announced in January 2024. This collaboration aims to promote the Make in India model and strengthen strategic ties between India and France. In addition, Airbus is also working with TASL on a ₹21,935 crore project to equip the Indian Air Force (IAF) with 56 C-295 aircraft. The first "made in India" C-295 is expected to roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026.

Information

Components to be added

Once the FAL for the H125 helicopter is established in India, the helicopters will undergo integration of component assemblies, avionics, and mission systems, as well as the installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, fuel system, flight controls, dynamic components, and the aircraft engine.