PVR INOX, a popular movie theatre chain, is facing criticism over its dynamic pricing strategy for movie tickets.

Despite attempts to enhance the cinema experience by lowering food and beverage costs, customers remain unhappy, citing high ticket prices and overpriced concessions.

The backlash, expressed mainly on social media, suggests that the company's efforts to boost its food and beverage business have fallen short of customer expectations.

The policy has been in place for some time

PVR INOX facing backlash over dynamic pricing for movie tickets

By Akash Pandey 06:56 pm Jul 21, 202406:56 pm

What's the story PVR INOX, a popular Indian multiplex chain, has implemented dynamic pricing for movie tickets. The announcement came after a customer noticed fluctuating prices for their Twisters movie ticket. This strategy to counteract decreased footfall due to the pandemic, has led to backlash against PVR INOX. A company representative stated, "We have come up with dynamic pricing to give our customers the added benefit of getting tickets at a lucrative rate."

Online reaction

Social media users express discontent

Social media users have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with PVR INOX's new pricing strategy. One user shared their experience of dynamic pricing during a movie called Jawan, while another expressed surprise at the price increase from ₹350 to ₹400 at PVR Global Mall in Bengaluru. The latter user questioned, "Since when did they start this? I understand the dynamic pricing for flight tickets and all...but movie tickets?" This suggests the policy has been in place for some time.

Consumer complaints

Criticism mounts over policies

Netizens have criticized PVR INOX for blaming actors, producers, and critics for decreased footfall, instead of taking responsibility for their own policies. One user lamented the high cost of movies and concessions at PVR, stating, "Their movies are tacked on with 20 minutes of commercials. Movie tickets start from 350 a pop. A regular bucket of popcorn + regular Pepsi would cost 800 bucks." This dissatisfaction comes despite the company's efforts to reduce food and beverage prices earlier this year.

Dissatisfaction

Attempts to improve experience fall short

Despite PVR INOX's attempts to improve the movie-going experience by reducing food and beverage prices, some consumers remain dissatisfied. Earlier this year, Moneycontrol reported that PVR's food and beverage business was growing faster than its ticket sales. However, one recent post on social media highlighted ongoing dissatisfaction, stating, "It's not the ads, but the absolutely ridiculously priced popcorn and food that has ruined my PVR theatre experience! Feels like extortion. Slash all food prices by half!"