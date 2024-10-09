Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a cinematic feast this Dussehra 2024 with major releases like 'Vettaiyan: The Hunter', 'Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru', 'Jigra', 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', 'Viswam', 'Maa Nanna Superhero', 'Martin', and 'Janaka Aithe Ganaka'.

These films, spanning genres from action to family drama, feature big names like Rajinikanth, Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and more.

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 12 this year

'Jigra,' 'Vettaiyan': Don't miss these major releases of Dussehra 2024

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Oct 09, 202404:10 am

What's the story Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12 this year. The festival, which celebrates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, will also see the release of several much-awaited films. From Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's action drama Vettaiyan: The Hunter to Alia Bhatt's Jigra, eight major films are all set to grace the big screens this festive season.

Film details

'Vettaiyan: The Hunter' and 'Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru'

Vettaiyan: The Hunter, which stars Rajinikanth and Bachchan, is an action drama directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film will be released on Thursday in multiple languages, including Tamil and Telugu. It also stars actors like Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati. On the same day, the Telugu language family drama film Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru will be released in theaters. Helmed by Satish Vegesna, it has been creating a lot of buzz among audiences.

Upcoming releases

'Jigra,' 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' and 'Viswam'

On October 11, Bhatt's Jigra will hit the screens in Hindi and Telugu. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film follows Satya's mission to free her brother from jail. The same day will also see the release of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a Bollywood film about a newlywed couple losing a personal CD. Tottempudi Gopichand's Telugu action-adventure film Viswam, directed by Srinu Vaitla, will hit theaters on this day, too.

Final releases

'Maa Nanna Superhero,' 'Martin,' and 'Janaka Aithe Ganaka'

Sudheer Babu's emotional drama film Maa Nanna Superhero, directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, will be released on Friday. The film revolves around a man living with two fathers. On the same day, Dhruv Sarja's action thriller Martin will be released. Directed by AP Arjun, it follows Martin's journey to confront evil forces threatening the country. Finally, Suhas and Sangeerthana starrer Janaka Aithe Ganaka will be released on October 12, showcasing challenges faced by a middle-class family.