Emotional farewell: Ramoji Rao cremated with full state honors

By Tanvi Gupta 02:30 pm Jun 09, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Ramoji Rao, the media baron and chairman of the Ramoji Group, succumbed to a prolonged illness in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was 87. His last rites were performed with full state honors at Ramoji Film City on Sunday, with his son Kiron reportedly lighting the funeral pyre. The Andhra Pradesh government declared state mourning on Sunday and Monday, during which the National flag was flown at half mast throughout the state.

Telangana Government conducted Rao's last rites

Following Rao's death, his mortal remains were taken to his residence in Ramoji Film City. Many film personalities like filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music director MM Keeravani in Hyderabad paused their shooting schedules on Saturday to pay homage. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded Rao's commitment to journalism and announced that the state government would conduct his last rites with state honors.

Watch: Chandrababu Naidu attended the last rites

Rao's legacy: Revolutionizing the news and entertainment industry

Rao was a visionary who transformed the news and entertainment industry. He was the driving force behind the Eenadu newspaper, ETV group of channels, Usha Kiran Movies, Mayuri Film Distributors, Margadarsi Chit Fund, and Dolphin Group of Hotels. His contributions were acknowledged by the Indian government with the Padma Vibhushan award in 2016. His legacy also includes Ramoji Film City, recognized as the world's largest film city by Guinness World Records.

Film and media industry mourned Rao's passing

Prominent cinema personalities expressed their grief over Rao's demise. Rajinikanth remembered him as his mentor and well-wisher, while Chiranjeevi referred to him as a "mountain that never bowed down to anyone." Allu Arjun hailed him as a "pioneer and an inspiring visionary," and Ram Charan﻿ credited him for transforming regional media with Eenadu. Filmmaker Rajamouli suggested that Rao should be honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor.

Kerala Chief Minister commemorated Rao's contributions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mourned Rao's passing, praising him as a visionary in the film and media industries. Vijayan recalled how Rao had stood by Kerala during its crises, notably contributing to the post-flood reconstruction efforts. His demise has left a void in the industry that will be hard to fill, marking the end of an era of pioneering contributions to Indian media and cinema.