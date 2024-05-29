Next Article

'No Entry' sequel sparks family feud

'No Entry 2': Anees Bazmee discusses Anil-Boney's rift

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:43 pm May 29, 202406:43 pm

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to the 2005 comedy hit No Entry, No Entry 2, has been making waves online due to a rumored feud between brothers Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. The original film starred Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil, while the sequel will feature Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor. The absence of Anil from the sequel sparked rumors of a disagreement between him and his brother Boney, who's the producer. Now, director Anees Bazmee has commented.

Director's take

'I don't need to intervene'

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Bazmee addressed the alleged feud between the brothers. Bazmee, who is friends with both Anil-Boney, acknowledged that Anil was disappointed about not being included in the sequel. However, he expressed his preference to stay out of their disagreement. "As far as I know, the two brothers have immense love for each other...I feel they both should sort out their differences and I don't need to intervene. They actually don't need anyone."

Actor's contribution

Bazmee recalled Anil's deep involvement in 'No Entry'

Bazmee also reminisced about his work with Anil on No Entry, stating that the actor was deeply involved in the film beyond his acting role. He described No Entry as very much "Anil's film," explaining that it was natural for Anil to be upset about not being cast in the sequel.

Casting choices

Boney earlier justified his casting decision for 'No Entry 2'

Earlier, Boney revealed in an interview that Anil stopped talking to him after the announcement of No Entry 2 with a new cast. Boney explained that Anil wanted to be part of the sequel but was upset when he learned about the casting changes before Boney could explain them to him. Justifying his decision, Boney stated there was no space for Anil in the sequel and he aimed to make the film relevant for today's audience by casting young guns.