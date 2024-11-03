'Singham Again' roars at box office; crosses ₹100cr globally
The latest installment in the Singham franchise, Singham Again, has made a roaring start at the box office. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff has crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide in just two days. On its opening day on Friday (November 1), it earned an impressive ₹43.5cr across India.
'Singham Again' maintained momentum on 2nd day
Keeping up with its pace, Singham Again earned around ₹41.5cr on its second day (Saturday) across all languages in India. This takes the film's total domestic net collection to an estimated ₹85cr in merely two days. The film also witnessed a remarkable Hindi occupancy rate of 60.4% on Saturday, reflecting the audience's interest and attendance.
'Singham Again' saw high occupancy in key regions
The film's Hindi 2D shows witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates during the day, with morning shows at 27.11%, afternoon shows at 65.36%, and evening and night shows at over 74%. Among major regions, Mumbai had the highest overall occupancy at 73.75% across its 1,085 shows. Other cities such as Pune and Ahmedabad also reported high occupancy rates of over 67%.
'Singham Again' is a product of top production houses
Singham Again is a joint production of Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment. The film is the latest addition to Shetty's popular Singham franchise. With such a strong opening at the box office, Singham Again will continue its successful run in the days to come.