Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" is roaring at the box office, raking in ₹85cr domestically in just two days, and crossing the ₹100cr mark globally.

The film, a joint venture of Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment, is seeing high audience turnout, especially in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

With a strong start, the latest addition to the Singham franchise is set to continue its successful run. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' roars at box office; crosses ₹100cr globally

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:17 am Nov 03, 202410:17 am

What's the story The latest installment in the Singham franchise, Singham Again, has made a roaring start at the box office. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff has crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide in just two days. On its opening day on Friday (November 1), it earned an impressive ₹43.5cr across India.

Day 2 earnings

'Singham Again' maintained momentum on 2nd day

Keeping up with its pace, Singham Again earned around ₹41.5cr on its second day (Saturday) across all languages in India. This takes the film's total domestic net collection to an estimated ₹85cr in merely two days. The film also witnessed a remarkable Hindi occupancy rate of 60.4% on Saturday, reflecting the audience's interest and attendance.

Regional performance

'Singham Again' saw high occupancy in key regions

The film's Hindi 2D shows witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates during the day, with morning shows at 27.11%, afternoon shows at 65.36%, and evening and night shows at over 74%. Among major regions, Mumbai had the highest overall occupancy at 73.75% across its 1,085 shows. Other cities such as Pune and Ahmedabad also reported high occupancy rates of over 67%.

Film production

'Singham Again' is a product of top production houses

Singham Again is a joint production of Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment. The film is the latest addition to Shetty's popular Singham franchise. With such a strong opening at the box office, Singham Again will continue its successful run in the days to come.