"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is off to a promising start with mixed occupancy rates across India.

Key regions like the National Capital Region and Mumbai reported a 2% occupancy, while Jaipur led with a 14% occupancy.

Other regions like Lucknow and Amritsar also showed strong numbers, contributing to the film's overall box office performance.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking: Kartik-starrer gets promising start

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:08 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story The much-anticipated Bollywood film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has begun its box office journey on a promising note. On the first day of advance booking, the film grossed ₹12.13L from 4,207 tickets sold across 1,057 shows nationwide. This doesn't account for blocked seats which would take the gross to ₹61.14L. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

State-wise advance booking performance of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The state-wise advance booking report for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shows mixed occupancy. In Andhra Pradesh, the film earned ₹6.22K with a real occupancy of 2% in eight shows. In Bihar, it earned ₹6.68K from 14 shows with an occupancy of only 1%. It fared better in Punjab and Rajasthan with occupancy of 3% and 6%, respectively.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking in major regions

In major regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) grossed ₹1.53L with a real occupancy of 2%. Mumbai reported similar numbers with ₹1.93L gross and 2% occupancy. Meanwhile, Jaipur outperformed other regions with a higher occupancy of 14% and earnings of ₹1.14L. The film's performance in these key areas is imperative for its overall box office success.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking in other regions

In other regions, Hyderabad grossed ₹17.52K with a real occupancy of 4%. Ahmedabad earned ₹58.43K with an occupancy of 1%. Lucknow and Amritsar, however, reported better occupancy rates of 10% and 20%, respectively. These numbers add to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's overall performance in its opening run at the box office.