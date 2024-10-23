Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Vettaiyan' has raked in ₹138.3 crore in 13 days, despite a drop in daily collections after a strong opening week.

The movie, featuring Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan, explores a drug cartel mystery and has a Tamil occupancy rate of 13.87%.

The makers are contemplating a prequel and have sold the digital rights to Amazon Prime Video for ₹90 crore.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

'Vettaiyan' falls further; collects ₹138.3cr in 13 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:12 am Oct 23, 202411:12 am

What's the story The investigative action drama Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has seen a dip in earnings post its first week. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel and released on October 10, crossed the ₹100 crore mark during its extended four-day opening weekend. However, ticket sales have since plummeted.

Box office details

'Vettaiyan' box office performance: A closer look

On its 13th day in theaters, Vettaiyan earned over ₹1.75 crore, taking its total to around ₹138.3 crore. Trade analyst Sacnilk reported the film had a strong opening week with ₹122.15 crore earnings but has since seen daily collections fall into single digits. The detailed box office performance includes ₹2.6 crore on Day 9 (second Friday), ₹4.5 crore on Day 10, ₹5.35 crore on Day 11, ₹1.95 crore on Day 12 and an estimated ₹1.75 crore on Day 13 (Tuesday).

Occupancy report

'Vettaiyan' recorded low Tamil occupancy rate

On Tuesday, Vettaiyan achieved an overall Tamil occupancy of 13.87%, with morning shows at 13.32%, afternoon at 13.89%, and evening at 14.4%. The numbers for night shows are yet to come. The film's story revolves around discovering the truth behind a drug cartel, and it stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles with Rajinikanth and Bachchan.

Future plans

'Vettaiyan' prequel under consideration, digital rights sold

The makers of Vettaiyan are considering a prequel to the film. Speaking at a recent media interaction in Hyderabad, director Gnanavel said he would like to delve deeper into police encounter killings in the prequel. After its theatrical run, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video, which has bought the digital rights for ₹90 crore. The streaming release date will be announced soon.