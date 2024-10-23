Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's Emmy-winning series 'Beef' is set for a second season, with Lee Sung-jin returning as the creator and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong reprising their roles as executive producers.

The new season, produced by A24 Studio, will feature eight 30-minute episodes and will follow a young couple entangled in a web of manipulation after witnessing a disturbing incident.

What's the story Netflix has officially announced the second season of its critically acclaimed series Beef. The new season will star an ensemble cast including Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny. To recall, the first season of Beef, which was released in 2023, was a critical success. It followed the lives of two people whose lives are turned upside down after a road rage incident. The series won eight Emmy Awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series.

Production insights

'Beef' S02: Production details and episode format

Lee Sung-jin will return as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the series. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, who headlined the first season, will also serve as executive producers for the second installment. A24 Studio produces the series. The second season will consist of eight episodes, each lasting 30 minutes. In comparison, the first season had a total of 10 episodes, with each episode running 30 to 40 minutes.

Plot

What's in store for Season 2?

This season's inciting incident involves a young couple who witnesses a disturbing altercation between their boss and his wife, setting off a chain reaction of favors and manipulation. The intense conflict of Season 1 began when the lives of two strangers collided during a road rage incident. Danny Cho (Yeun) is a struggling contractor with a chip on his shoulder, while Amy Lau (Wong) is a self-made entrepreneur living a seemingly perfect life. Throughout the series, their rivalry consumes them.

Cast highlights

Cast members' previous roles and achievements

Isaac, who has starred in Moon Knight, Scenes From a Marriage, and Show Me a Hero, previously collaborated with Mulligan on the Cohen brothers' film Inside Llewyn Davis. Mulligan is a three-time Oscar nominee known for her roles in Maestro, Promising Young Woman, and An Education. Melton received critical acclaim for his performance in May December. Spaeny recently appeared in Alien: Romulus and has been seen on TV shows like Mare of Easttown.