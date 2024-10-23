Summarize Simplifying... In short At a recent rally for Kamala Harris, Barack Obama showed his admiration for rapper Eminem, even rapping his hit 'Lose Yourself'.

Eminem, a Detroit native and known supporter of Democratic candidates, emphasized the importance of the upcoming election.

His criticism of the Republican party, including former President Trump and other GOP figures, has been a recurring theme in his music and public statements.

Barack Obama raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at Kamala Harris's rally

By Tanvi Gupta 11:04 am Oct 23, 202411:04 am

What's the story In a surprise appearance, rapper Eminem took the stage at a rally for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign in Detroit on Tuesday night. The rally, which sought to boost early voting enthusiasm in Michigan, witnessed the rapper introducing former President Barack Obama after a slew of prominent speakers. The rally was a star-studded affair, with Obama making his entrance to Eminem's hit song Lose Yourself and even rapping along to the first few bars.

Admiration

Obama expressed his admiration for Eminem, too

After making a rocking entry, Obama expressed his admiration for the 52-year-old American rapper, stating, "I thought Eminem was going to be performing, I was going to jump out. Love me some Eminem." The event comes just days before early voting begins across Michigan. Meanwhile, during the rally, Obama slammed former President Donald Trump's recent antics, citing the example of Trump swaying to music for 40 minutes instead of answering voter questions.

Twitter Post

You cannot miss this!

Rally speech

'I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote...'

A Detroit native, Eminem stressed the importance of the upcoming election in his short speech. He said, "Detroit! What up doe! So look, I wrote down a few things I wanted to say. I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons." "As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever."

Political stance

Eminem's history of supporting Democratic candidates

Eminem's support for the Harris-Walz campaign isn't surprising considering his history of supporting Democratic candidates. He had also supported the Joe Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 with a campaign ad featuring his song Lose Yourself. The rapper has been vocal about his criticism of Trump and the Republican party, accusing Trump of "brainwashing" his followers and labeling him a "racist" in past interviews and performances.

Criticism

Eminem's criticism of the GOP extends beyond Trump

Eminem's disdain for the Republican Party goes beyond Trump. Last year, he sent a letter to Vivek Ramaswamy—then a Republican presidential hopeful—requesting that he stop using his songs after Ramaswamy performed Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair. In 2004, Eminem directed his ire at George W. Bush in the song Mosh, where he criticized the US involvement in the Iraq War.