Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Vicky Vidya Ka...' has made ₹35.5cr in 12 days, despite a title that may have led some to believe it wasn't family-friendly. It performed best in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and is projected to reach a lifetime collection of around ₹40cr.

The film has outperformed its competitor 'Jigra' and another 2024 film of Rao's, 'Mr And Mrs Mahi'.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' remains modest; earns ₹35.5cr in 12 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:45 am Oct 23, 202410:45 am

What's the story The Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Mallika Sherawat starrer comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has crossed the ₹35cr mark at the box office in its second week. Despite mixed reviews and a lukewarm response from audiences, the film earned ₹1.1cr on its 12th day (Tuesday). Trade analysts predict its lifetime collection could lie between ₹40-45cr.

Title impact

Film's performance was affected by misleading title

Reportedly, the film's box office performance was affected by its title, which made many think it wasn't a family-friendly watch. Despite being targeted toward mass audiences in two-tier and three-tier centers, the misconception might have affected its business. Over the weekend, the film earned ₹2.25cr on Saturday and ₹2.6cr on Sunday before witnessing a drop from Monday onward.

Regional performance

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' outperformed in Delhi and UP circuits

According to Sacnilk, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's total collection stands at ₹35.5cr till Tuesday. The movie has fared better in the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh circuits but hasn't done as well in Mumbai. Nevertheless, it has managed to beat the earnings of Mr And Mrs Mahi, another 2024 film of Rao's.

Future prospects

Box office projections for 'Vicky Vidya Ka...'

Reportedly, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is expected to score a lifetime collection of around ₹40cr or a little more. Meanwhile, its competitor Jigra is predicted to struggle to even touch ₹40cr by the end of its run. Both these movies will have more opportunities to perform as there are no major releases scheduled until November 1, Diwali.