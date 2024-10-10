Where to watch Rajkummar-Triptii's 'Vicky Vidya...' after its theatrical run
The upcoming comedy film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will hit the big screens on Friday. It is a collaborative production venture of T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films. Post its theatrical run, the movie will stream on Netflix, reported OTTPlay. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed it.
'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' plot
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video centers on a newlywed couple, Vicky and Vidya, who decide to record their first night together after their 1997 wedding as a keepsake. However, things go haywire when the CD is stolen, prompting the couple to go on a frantic chase to get it back. It also features Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, Mallika Sherawat, and Archana Puran Singh.
Shaandilyaa's insights on 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'
In a chat with OTTPlay, Shaandilyaa opened up about the film. He said, "We are making a sequel. So, that's why we decided that let's do the 90s era this time and after 5-10 years, what we will do about today's time will actually come later." "Just after this, I will do a movie, then Dream Girl 3, then the sequel to the film." The rooted family comedy will clash with Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's Jigra.