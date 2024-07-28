In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Bad Newz' is on track to cross the ₹50cr mark, with current net collections standing at ₹48.25cr.

The movie, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, has gained popularity due to its unique storyline and standout performances, particularly from Kaushal and Dimri. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bad Newz' box office collection: Day 9

Box office: 'Bad Newz' expected to surpass ₹50cr mark soon

By Tanvi Gupta 01:11 pm Jul 28, 202401:11 pm

What's the story The romantic comedy film Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is projected to exceed the ₹50cr mark at the box office on Sunday (Day 10). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh anticipates the movie will reach this milestone today, praising its "significant upward trend" despite stiff competition from big-budget Marvel spectacle, Deadpool & Wolverine in the second week. The film was released on July 19.

Collection

Film's total collection stands at ₹48.25cr

According to Sacnilk, Bad Newz earned an estimated ₹2.15cr on Friday (Day 8). Saturday saw minimal growth, with collections reaching approximately ₹3.25cr India nett. Following a strong first week, with reported collections around ₹42.85cr, the total India net collection now stands at ₹48.25cr. The film's gross collections have pushed the overall total to an estimated ₹53.5cr. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the film recorded an overall 12.54% Hindi occupancy.

Film highlights

Unique storyline and performances boost 'Bad Newz' popularity

Bad Newz, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari, presents a unique storyline involving Dimri's character expecting twins from two different fathers. Kaushal's dance moves in the song Tauba Tauba and his chemistry with Dimri in the intimate song Jaanam have been standout elements of the film. The movie also features Neha Dhupia.