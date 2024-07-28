In short Simplifying... In short After the success of Telugu films like Salaar and RRR in Japan, the mythological fantasy drama 'HanuMan' is set to release there with Japanese subtitles.

The film, starring Teja Sajja, tells the story of a young man, Hanumanthu, who gains Lord Hanuman's powers and uses them to protect his village from a wannabe superhero.

The film has been a high-grossing Telugu film this year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'HanuMan' set to premiere in Japan

Prasanth Varma's sensational 'HanuMan' set for release in Japan

By Isha Sharma 01:00 pm Jul 28, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Director Prasanth Varma has announced the release of the hit film HanuMan in Japan. The movie, which has been a sensation nationwide, is scheduled to premiere on Japanese screens on October 4. Varma confirmed this news on his social media handle X, stating "After creating a sensation all over #HanuMan is now all set to amaze the audience in Japan. The Japanese subtitled version is all set to hit the screens on October 4 #HanuManInJapan."

Trend continuation

'HanuMan' follows successful trend of Telugu films in Japan

The decision to release HanuMan in Japan comes after the successful trend of Telugu films like Salaar and RRR in the country. The filmmakers aim to capitalize on this popularity with their Japanese subtitled version of HanuMan. This move is expected to cater to the significant demand for mythological fantasy drama in other languages, particularly from overseas markets. HanuMan is headlined by Teja Sajja and was released earlier this year. It will be followed by Jai HanuMan in 2026.

Story

'HanuMan's storyline and impact

HanuMan narrates the story of a young man named Hanumanthu who acquires Lord Hanuman's powers after encountering a mysterious gem. The film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri where Hanumanthu uses his new abilities to safeguard his fellow villagers from a wannabe superhero named Michael. The movie has been one of the highest-grossing Telugu films this year and also starred Vinay Rai and Amritha Aiyer.