'Glad it didn't do well': Ranbir Kapoor on debut 'Saawariya'
Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently reflected on his debut film Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and its poor box office performance. During a podcast interview with Nikhil Kamath, Kapoor expressed gratitude for the humbling experience of the film's failure. "In hindsight, I'm glad it didn't do well because that really prepared me for the life ahead," he said. The film also marked Sonam Kapoor's debut.
Kapoor's journey to collaborate with Bhansali
Kapoor took the initiative to work with Bhansali by creating a resume and waiting outside his office. "Maybe he doesn't know me," Kapoor thought at the time. His patience paid off when Bhansali recognized him and expressed interest in making a film together. "The first day we met, he said, 'I want to make a film with you,'" Kapoor recalled. He then began working as one of Bhansali's assistants, enduring long 13-14 hours shifts daily, which "hardened" Kapoor.
'Saawariya' flop: A learning experience for Kapoor
Despite the anticipation, Saawariya fizzled out too soon critically and commercially. The film clashed at the box office with Farah Khan's directorial Om Shanti Om, starring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Now, Kapoor is set to reunite with Bhansali for Love & War, also featuring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. It will be Bhatt-Kapoor's second, while Kaushal's first movie with SLB.