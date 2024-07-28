In short Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor, who initially worked long hours as an assistant for director Bhansali, admits his debut film 'Saawariya' was a box office failure.

Despite the disappointment, Kapoor views it as a learning experience.

He's now set to work with Bhansali again in 'Love & War', alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ranbir Kapoor reflects on 'Saawariya's failure

'Glad it didn't do well': Ranbir Kapoor on debut 'Saawariya'

By Isha Sharma 12:49 pm Jul 28, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently reflected on his debut film Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and its poor box office performance. During a podcast interview with Nikhil Kamath, Kapoor expressed gratitude for the humbling experience of the film's failure. "In hindsight, I'm glad it didn't do well because that really prepared me for the life ahead," he said. The film also marked Sonam Kapoor's debut.

Initial approach

Kapoor's journey to collaborate with Bhansali

Kapoor took the initiative to work with Bhansali by creating a resume and waiting outside his office. "Maybe he doesn't know me," Kapoor thought at the time. His patience paid off when Bhansali recognized him and expressed interest in making a film together. "The first day we met, he said, 'I want to make a film with you,'" Kapoor recalled. He then began working as one of Bhansali's assistants, enduring long 13-14 hours shifts daily, which "hardened" Kapoor.

Box office disaster

'Saawariya' flop: A learning experience for Kapoor

Despite the anticipation, Saawariya fizzled out too soon critically and commercially. The film clashed at the box office with Farah Khan's directorial Om Shanti Om, starring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Now, Kapoor is set to reunite with Bhansali for Love & War, also featuring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. It will be Bhatt-Kapoor's second, while Kaushal's first movie with SLB.