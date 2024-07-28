In short Simplifying... In short Dulquer Salmaan's next film, 'Aakasam Lo Oka Tara', is set to start production soon under the direction of Pavan Sadineni.

Dulquer Salmaan's new Telugu film announced

First-look: Dulquer Salmaan's next 'Aakasam Lo Oka Tara' poster revealed

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 pm Jul 28, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Indian cinema star Dulquer Salmaan has signed a new Telugu film project! The announcement was made on Salmaan's 41st birthday on Sunday, revealing the title and first-look poster of the film, titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. The poster features Salmaan alongside a schoolgirl in a farming field. Known for his multilingual acting skills, Salmaan has previously achieved success with Telugu films such as Mahanati and Sita Ramam.

Production details

'Aakasam Lo Oka Tara' to begin production soon

Per reports, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara is set to go into production shortly. It is being directed by Pavan Sadineni and produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam. The project is a collaboration of some of the most successful banners in Indian cinema, including Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema, and Lightbox Media. However, further details about the cast and crew are currently undisclosed but will be announced soon by the makers.

Take a look at the first poster from the film

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, a quick look at Salmaan's upcoming projects

Salmaan—who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD—has several exciting projects in the pipeline. His upcoming Telugu film, Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri, is set to release in September. Another highly-anticipated project is his collaboration with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara and actor Suriya in the tentatively titled Suriya 43. This film also features Vijay Varma and Nazriya Fahadh. Adding to the excitement, Suriya 43 marks a reunion between Dulquer and Nazriya, 10 years after Bangalore Days.