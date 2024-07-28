In short Simplifying... In short R Madhavan, Tabu, and Akshay are set to star in the adaptation of the novel 'Secrets Within', a tale of personal growth and moral dilemmas.

The story, which is planned to be a multi-part film franchise, follows an architect's journey through deception and the consequences of his choices.

The narrative's suspense and psychological drama are expected to translate well onto the big screen. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Secrets Within' adaptation in the works

R Madhavan-Tabu-Akshay may unite for adaptation of novel 'Secrets Within'

By Isha Sharma 12:25 pm Jul 28, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Bestselling author Mushtaq Shiekh's debut fiction novel, Secrets Within, is slated for a cinematic adaptation. The book, published just last month, is already in discussions with a leading studio for its film version, reported Mid-Day. Shiekh, renowned as an author, screenplay writer, producer and actor, has previously written scripts for successful films like Om Shanti Om (2007) and Ra.One (2011). Shiekh has expressed his desire to cast Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

Storyline

Plot and character details of 'Secrets Within' revealed

Secrets Within follows the journey of an architect named Aakash who secures a career-defining contract. Shiekh said, "His journey is about personal growth amid the moral dilemmas he faces. His encounter with Maya—a woman with a shadowy past—[takes him] through layers of deception." "As the story unravels, the characters confront their desires, betrayals, and the harsh consequences of their choices. The concept of wearing masks to maintain the façade of society sparked the creation of Secrets Within."

Casting choices

Why are these A-listers a good fit?

Speaking about his choice of actors, he told the portal, "The ability to blend charm with complexity makes Akshay the perfect choice to navigate Aakash's layered personality." "Tabu's intensity and prowess in portraying strong and mysterious women will breathe life into Maya's enigmatic character, and R Madhavan's versatility can bring out Mr Khanna's power and vulnerability."

Franchise plans

Shiekh's 'Secrets Within' to become multi-part film franchise

Shiekh has revealed plans for Secrets Within to become a multi-part film franchise. He is currently penning three more books intended for cinematic adaptations. "The initial talks with a studio have gone well," Shiekh said, adding, "The narrative has visual richness, dramatic twists, and is intensely emotional. It will translate the essence of suspense and psychological drama of the novel well onto the big screen."