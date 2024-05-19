Next Article

Yash is speculated to portray Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

'KGF' star Yash rumored to wear 'real gold' in 'Ramayana'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:12 pm May 19, 202402:12 pm

What's the story The upcoming film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is creating a stir with rumors that KGF star Yash may don attire made from "real gold." Although unconfirmed officially, there's strong speculation that Yash will play the antagonist Ravana. An insider source revealed to IANS that the decision to use real gold for Yash's costumes is a tribute to Ravana's rule over the "Golden City of Lanka."

Usage of gold

If the source is to be believed, everything will glisten!

A source told IANS, "The clothes that are being made for Yash are in real gold. Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka and it was a golden province at that time. So, all his clothes, whatever is being used, are being made in real gold." Notably, this will mark a significant departure from 2023's Adipurush (also inspired by Ramayana), where Saif Ali Khan, who essayed Lankesh, was largely clad in dark shades.

Producer's vision

Earlier, Yash boarded the film as a producer

In addition to his speculated role as Ravana, Yash is also one of the producers of Ramayana, through his production company Monster Mind Creations. Previously, a source disclosed to Zoom, "Yash desisted the offer to play Ravana for a long time. He finally agreed only as a producer." Meanwhile, earlier this year, he expressed his ambition to create films that would elevate Indian cinema on a global scale, he told Variety.

Financial aspects

'Ramayana's profit share and production budget details

A recent report by Telly Chakkar suggests that Yash could receive between 20% to 30% of Ramayana's profit. However, this claim has not been verified by the makers, just like the rest of the speculations. The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, is being produced on an impressive budget of ₹835cr, reportedly. This epic production is set to become the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Budget

Budget of ₹835cr is allocated just for Part 1!

A source clarified to Bollywood Hungana that this colossal budget of ₹835cr is reportedly allocated for "just the first part of the franchise." "The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle." The project, planned as a franchise, also features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Cast, release date

Meanwhile, a look at the anticipated cast, plot of 'Ramayana'

The cast reportedly includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. The ensemble cast also includes Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi, with Bobby being considered for Kumbhkaran and Sethupathi rumored to portray Vibhishan, Ravana's youngest brother. However, nothing is officially confirmed. While Ramayana's release date remains unannounced, it is anticipated for October 2027 by trade analysts.