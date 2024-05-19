Next Article

Mammootty's 'Turbo' gains momentum with new poster release

Mammootty's 'Turbo' unveils new poster; pre-sales skyrocket to ₹1cr mark

By Tanvi Gupta 02:06 pm May 19, 202402:06 pm

What's the story The upcoming film Turbo, featuring Mammootty in the role of a jeep driver named Turbo Jose, has unveiled a new poster ahead of its theatrical release on Thursday (May 23). Dropped on Sunday, the poster depicts Mammootty wielding a rifle, hinting at an action-packed storyline. It also includes a group of men led by Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, an underworld business tycoon character played by Raj B Shetty.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Turbo—directed by Vysakh—has generated significant interest among audiences with its promising trailer and is anticipated to be an action-comedy thriller. It is set to release on over 800 screens worldwide, marking it as the biggest release in Mammootty's career. The film will also be released in countries like South Korea where Malayalam cinema has not previously had a strong presence. Additionally, Turbo will be screened in a record number of theaters in strong overseas centers including the UAE and UK.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Pre-Sales success

'Turbo's pre-sales already crossed ₹1cr mark

The excitement for the movie among the actor's fans is evident from the remarkable surge in advanced bookings. According to reports, the pre-sales for the film have gained momentum. Even though advance bookings in Kerala have not commenced entirely, Turbo's pre-sales have already exceeded an impressive ₹1cr in the state alone. To note, this upcoming film marks the fifth production under Mammootty's own production banner Mammootty Kampany.

Team

Meet the cast, and crew of 'Turbo'

Turbo marks the third collaboration between actor Mammootty and director Vysakh, following Pokkiri Raja (2010) and Madhura Raja (2019). The film also features Shetty, and Sunil in their debuts in Malayalam cinema. The music was composed by Christo Xavier, while Vishnu Sarma and Shameer Muhammed handled the cinematography and editing respectively. Earlier, there were speculations that Turbo might be a sequel to Mammootty's 1990 action comedy Kottayam Kunjachan. However, the veteran actor refuted these claims in an interview.

Previous success

Meanwhile, a look at Mammootty's recent successes

Mammootty is fresh off the success of Bramayugam, a folk horror film written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Released on February 15 in black-and-white format, the film proved to be a box office hit, crossing over ₹85 crore. Bramayugam is now available for streaming on SonyLIV. Before this, the 72-year-old actor made waves with Yatra 2, further cementing his status as a versatile and enduring star.