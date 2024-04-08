Next Article

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have collaborated for 'Spirit'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga forecasts ₹150cr opening for Prabhas's 'Spirit'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:33 pm Apr 08, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Sandeep Reddy Vanga—fresh off the success of Animal—has made a bold prediction about the opening day earnings of his upcoming action-thriller Spirit, featuring Prabhas. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Reddy Vanga projected that the film could potentially rake in ₹150cr on its premiere day in India alone. This daring forecast follows the massive success of his 2023 Ranbir Kapoor-fronted film, which grossed a reported ₹917.82cr worldwide.

Financial optimism

'Easily it could be ₹150cr in one day'

When asked if he was concerned about the financial aspect during the conversation, Reddy Vanga opined, "I think because the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe." He added, "With Prabhas and my combination along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself." "If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer, and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audience's attention, the opening day would be ₹150cr."

Budget

'Spirit' is mounted on a mammoth budget

The director also went on to reveal the budget of Spirit, which he says exceeds ₹300cr. When questioned about the viability of such a budget, the filmmaker stated that for Prabhas, a budget of ₹300cr is indeed feasible. He elaborated that the viability of the budget depends on factors such as the actor's stature and the material's appeal to the audience. Further, he cited his own experience, noting that he managed to create Arjun Reddy with a budget of ₹5cr!

Hollywood proposal

Meanwhile, filmmaker revealed turning down Hollywood offer for Prabhas

Further in the interview, Reddy Vanga disclosed that he had previously declined an offer to direct a Hollywood remake featuring Prabhas. This proposition came after his successful Bollywood debut with Kabir Singh. After turning down this offer, he later approached Prabhas with the plot for Spirit. The filming of this Telugu action-thriller is scheduled to commence around November 2024.

About the project

'Spirit' revolves around an upright police officer, played by Prabhas

In February, the filmmaker clarified some things about his upcoming venture. In response to inquiries, Reddy Vanga mentioned that contrary to rumors, the film does not delve into supernatural themes, as reported by 123Telugu. Instead, Spirit promises to be a gripping narrative centered around an upright police officer portrayed by Prabhas. He also emphasized that the film takes precedence over Animal Park, the sequel to the aforementioned 2023 film. Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD.