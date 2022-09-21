Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce son's name; share first photo

Sep 21, 2022

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja was born on August 20.

Exactly a month after welcoming their son, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have announced the name of their son on social media as Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Kapoor shared a lovely photo with her husband and son on Instagram while announcing his name and penned an emotional note as its caption. She also explained the name's meaning in it.

Announcement 'We seek blessings for our son…'

The photo has Kapoor standing beside Ahuja, as he is seen holding Vayu. She captioned it, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving, and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja (sic)."

Meaning Kapoor further explained the meaning of the name

Explaining the name's meaning, she added, "Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe." "All the deities of Praana, Indra, Shiva, and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave, and mesmerizingly beautiful (sic)," she concluded by thanking her followers for their wishes.

Instagram Post Take a look at her post here

Milestone First photo of the family with Vayu

Celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal, Anil Kapoor, among others, took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. This will mark Kapoor and Ahuja's first ever family photo with Vayu on Instagram. Though the photo does not reveal his face, it gives us a peek. Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Kapoor also shared some photos as they celebrated the one month-mark of Vayu.

History A timeline of the couple's journey so far

The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018, and announced their pregnancy in March 2022. They wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Vayu was born on August 20.