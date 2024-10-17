Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' might get a prequel: Director drops hint
TJ Gnanavel, the director of the recent blockbuster Vettaiyan, has expressed his interest in making a prequel to the film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that he imagines the prequel to be an exploration of Athiyan's (Rajinikanth) journey and how he became an encounter specialist. The film could also explore Fahadh Faasil's character transformation from a thief to a police informant.
Gnanavel's inspiration and perspective on encounter killings
Gnanavel revealed his interest in encounter killings was piqued by news reports. "It made me question the reality of these encounters - were they truly justified, or were they fabricated?" he said. This curiosity led him to highlight this issue in Vettaiyan's climax scene. His research revealed the "poor are often victims of such encounters" while the "wealthy escape justice," a theme reflected in his film.
Gnanavel's collaboration with Rajinikanth and film's success
Gnanavel also spoke about working with Rajinikanth, and how it was the actor's daughter who got the ball rolling. Apparently, the megastar's daughter had approached Gnanavel asking if he had any roles for her father. "It was a surprise, but he understood my style and gave me complete creative freedom to blend my vision with his expectations," he said. The director thanked the positive response to Vettaiyan across India, hoping it has sparked meaningful conversations about the issues it raises.
'Vettaiyan's plot and box office success
Released on October 10, Vettaiyan is a thriller based on an investigation of serial killings with Rajinikanth playing the officer approached to catch the criminal. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan as a court judge named Sathyadev. Despite a drop in collections after the initial release, Vettaiyan has managed to rake in over ₹250 crore at the box office worldwide.