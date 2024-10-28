Summarize Simplifying... In short "Joker 2", featuring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian, and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, has garnered mixed reviews and moderate box office success.

'Joker: Folie a Deux' is out in theaters

When, where to watch 'Joker 2' on OTT

What's the story The second installment of the popular Joker franchise, Joker: Folie a Deux, will be making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which features Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in lead roles, will be available for rent from Tuesday (October 29). Directed by Todd Phillips—who also helmed the first part—Joker: Folie a Deux released in theaters on October 2.

Plot details

'Joker: Folie a Deux' explores Arthur Fleck's dual identity

The film explores the life of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a failed comedian struggling with his dual identity. His life changes when he meets Harley Quinn, played by Gaga, during his time at Arkham State Hospital. The star-studded cast also features Zazie Beetz, Harry Lawtey, Jacob Lofland, Brendan Gleeson, Tim Dillon, Catherine Keener, and Steve Coogan in pivotal roles.

Reception

'Joker 2' received mixed reviews, moderate box office success

Joker: Folie a Deux has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Made on a budget of around $190-200 million, the film has made $193 million at the worldwide box office till now. In India, it has raked in a net total of ₹13.27cr within 13 days of its release.

Director's insight

Director Phillips's take on Joker's origin story

In a chat with IGN, Phillips explained that the makers never planned to show a definitive origin story for Joker. He said, "The first film is called 'Joker,' not 'The Joker.' And in the script, it was always labeled 'An origin story,' never 'THE origin story.' It's about the idea that maybe this isn't the Joker we know. Maybe he's just the inspiration for the Joker."