The film, which follows the journey of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena uncovering his identity and thwarting a terrorist plot, will soon be available on ZEE5 after its theatrical run.

'Martin' box office collection

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' crashes; collects ₹20.94cr by Day 12

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:37 am Oct 23, 202411:37 am

What's the story The action thriller Martin, featuring Dhruva Sarja, has been having a rough time at the box office. Despite a solid opening after its release on October 11, the film's earnings have been declining since it hit its first weekdays. By the second weekend, the film was only able to earn in lakhs, making it difficult to cross the ₹30cr mark.

Box office performance

'Martin' recorded low earnings and occupancy on Day 12

On its 12th day (Tuesday), Martin could only earn ₹0.15L, taking the total net collection to ₹20.94cr. The film also witnessed a low overall occupancy of just 8.2% in theaters on the second Tuesday. The occupancy rates for different show timings were: morning shows at 8.2%, afternoon shows at 8.93%, evening shows at 8.4%, and night shows recording the lowest at 7.26%.

Production details

'Martin' was produced on a budget of ₹20cr

Directed by AP Arjun, Kannada film Martin was produced by Shrinivas Timmapur and Suraj Uday Mehta. The movie was made on a budget of ₹20cr. Apart from its original Kannada version, the film was also dubbed into several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Film synopsis

'Martin' plot and cast details

Martin narrates the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, who is on a mission in India from Pakistan to find out his true identity. On his journey of self-discovery, he comes across black market dealers plotting a terrorist attack in the country. The film also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nathan Jones, Nikitin Dheer, and Chikkanna.

OTT release

'Martin' to be released on ZEE5 after theatrical run

After its theatrical run, Martin will be released on the streaming platform ZEE5. However, the OTT release date has not been announced yet. The film's performance on digital platforms remains to be seen and could potentially boost its overall earnings.