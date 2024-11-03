Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor-filmmaker Joju George faced criticism after a leaked audio clip revealed him confronting a netizen, Adarsh, over a negative review of his film 'Pani'.

George defended his actions in an Instagram Live session, stating he respects freedom of expression but accused Adarsh of spreading spoilers.

Despite the backlash, George plans to take legal action, while Adarsh shared the clip to prevent George from repeating such behavior.

Joju George is facing backlash on social media

Joju George faces backlash for 'threatening' netizen over 'Pani' review

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:27 pm Nov 03, 202403:27 pm

What's the story Actor-filmmaker Joju George, who recently made his directorial debut with the film Pani, is being criticized for allegedly threatening a social media user who shared a negative review of his movie. The controversy started when a voice clip of George reportedly mocking and intimidating the reviewer, Adarsh HS, went viral. In the clip, George can be heard challenging Adarsh to confront him personally after his critique of the film's depiction of sexual violence.

Controversial call

George's sarcastic response to criticism

In the leaked audio clip, George is heard asking Adarsh, "Do you have the guts to face me?" When Adarsh suggested sensitive topics like rape should be handled more carefully in films, George sarcastically replied, "Please teach me. I'll come to you. Where will you be tomorrow? Or better yet, just keep thinking about me every day." As the conversation escalated, Adarsh asked why George was so provoked by a movie review.

Public reaction

George defended his actions on Instagram Live

After the voice clip went viral, social media users were split in their reactions. Some sympathized with George's hurt as a filmmaker, while others criticized his reaction as too intolerant. In an Instagram Live session on Saturday night, George admitted to making the phone call but clarified that he only called Adarsh because he had shared his negative review widely and advised people against watching Pani.

Legal proceedings

George's stance on freedom of expression and legal action

During his Instagram Live session, George stressed his respect for freedom of expression but slammed Adarsh for allegedly spreading spoilers about Pani. He denied knowing Adarsh personally or having any personal grudge. The actor-filmmaker also announced his intention to take legal action over the incident. Meanwhile, Adarsh, the social media user at the center of this controversy, said he shared the voice clip to ensure George wouldn't repeat his actions.