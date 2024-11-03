Joju George faces backlash for 'threatening' netizen over 'Pani' review
Actor-filmmaker Joju George, who recently made his directorial debut with the film Pani, is being criticized for allegedly threatening a social media user who shared a negative review of his movie. The controversy started when a voice clip of George reportedly mocking and intimidating the reviewer, Adarsh HS, went viral. In the clip, George can be heard challenging Adarsh to confront him personally after his critique of the film's depiction of sexual violence.
George's sarcastic response to criticism
In the leaked audio clip, George is heard asking Adarsh, "Do you have the guts to face me?" When Adarsh suggested sensitive topics like rape should be handled more carefully in films, George sarcastically replied, "Please teach me. I'll come to you. Where will you be tomorrow? Or better yet, just keep thinking about me every day." As the conversation escalated, Adarsh asked why George was so provoked by a movie review.
George defended his actions on Instagram Live
After the voice clip went viral, social media users were split in their reactions. Some sympathized with George's hurt as a filmmaker, while others criticized his reaction as too intolerant. In an Instagram Live session on Saturday night, George admitted to making the phone call but clarified that he only called Adarsh because he had shared his negative review widely and advised people against watching Pani.
George's stance on freedom of expression and legal action
During his Instagram Live session, George stressed his respect for freedom of expression but slammed Adarsh for allegedly spreading spoilers about Pani. He denied knowing Adarsh personally or having any personal grudge. The actor-filmmaker also announced his intention to take legal action over the incident. Meanwhile, Adarsh, the social media user at the center of this controversy, said he shared the voice clip to ensure George wouldn't repeat his actions.