'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' releases this Diwali

Two Manjulikas haunt Kartik in unfunny 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer

What's the story The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have finally released the much-awaited trailer! The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, and features supporting performances by Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz. It is the third film in the franchise after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film releases this Diwali, clashing with Rohit Shetty's star-studded Singham Again.

Solid cast, but the trailer doesn't pack a punch

The trailer features Balan's much-awaited return to the franchise as Manjulika, the dreaded, scary witch who haunts a large mansion. However, the twist in the tale occurs when Dixit's character also introduces herself as Manjulika! Aaryan, as expected, dominates the clip, with Dimri reduced to the role of an eye-candy. However, while the cast looks solid, unfortunately, none of the jokes land, making the trailer an unfunny affair.

More about the mega clash this Diwali

The action-packed Singham Again features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh (cameo), Akshay Kumar (cameo), Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others. It is inspired by the epic Ramayana and follows the abduction of Kapoor Khan, with the entire cop force assembling to rescue her. BB 3, on the other hand, aims to replicate the success of another recent horror-comedy, Stree 2. It will be Aaryan's second film of 2024 after Chandu Champion.