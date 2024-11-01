Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Baby John' features Varun Dhawan in a multi-faceted role as a tough cop, vigilante, and doting father, marking his first on-screen portrayal as a "girl dad".

Co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, the film's teaser has sparked excitement among fans for its high-action content.

Set for a Christmas release, 'Baby John' promises to be a festive cinematic treat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baby John' teaser has been leaked (Credits: X)

'Baby John' leaked teaser: Varun Dhawan teases protective dad avatar

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:50 pm Nov 01, 202412:50 pm

What's the story The teaser of Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film Baby John has been leaked on social media. The exclusive "taster cut" started running in theaters from Friday. The film is an official remake of Atlee's Tamil movie Theri (2016). In this project, Dhawan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The nearly two-minute-long viral clip starts with a little girl explaining how a group of ants can bring down even an elephant.

Dhawan's versatile roles in 'Baby John' revealed

The teaser of Baby John gives a sneak peek into Dhawan's multi-dimensional character. He plays a tough police officer, a vigilante, and a loving father to his daughter. This will be the first time Dhawan will be seen as a "girl dad" on screen, just like he is in real life as a new father. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

'Baby John' set to release on Christmas

The teaser of Baby John has raised the bar for the film's release. It promises a thrilling and intriguing taste of the high-octane action that audiences can expect. Fans who caught the teaser were naturally excited. "Just saw a glimpse of #BabyJohn 's teaser and ohmygod what a stunning taster cut im so excited," wrote one on X. The film is slated to hit theaters on Christmas this year, making it a festive treat for Dhawan's fans.