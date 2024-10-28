Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', actor Rajpal Yadav will bring a fresh, humorous twist to his character, Chhote Pandit, who will be seen covered in sandalwood paste to ward off negativity.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri.

Yadav is also working on other projects like 'Bhoot Bangla' and 'Welcome to the Jungle' with Akshay Kumar.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' releases on November 1

Rajpal Yadav teases fresh shades of Chhote Pandit in 'BB3'

By Isha Sharma 08:39 am Oct 28, 202408:39 am

What's the story Known for his fabulous comic timing, actor Rajpal Yadav will return as Chhote Pandit in the much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This will be the third time Yadav will be seen as the character after the 2007 original film and its 2022 sequel. The latest installment of the beloved franchise will hit theaters on November 1, clashing with Singham Again.

Yadav discussed the character's evolution and significance

In a recent interview with ANI, Yadav opened up about the evolution of his character. He explained that the character is "a caricature, a comic archetype" that fits in with traditional Indian theatrical roles such as sutradhaar (narrator) and vidushak (clown). "Chhote Pandit embodies that, a character who mocks no one but himself, providing comic relief in the story," he said.

'BB3' will showcase a fresh take on the beloved character

Yadav also revealed that Chhote Pandit will be seen in a new light in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "You've seen him in different hues--red in the first film and white in the second to protect himself from fire. Now, he appears covered in sandalwood paste to cleanse himself of all negativity, bringing a fresh, humorous dimension," he explained.

'BB3' cast and Yadav's upcoming projects

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 carries forward the franchise's signature blend of horror and comedy. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Yadav said he is working on films such as Bhoot Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar. His film Baby John will release on Christmas.