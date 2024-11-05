Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is making waves at the box office, raking in a hefty ₹123.5cr in just four days.

Despite a slight dip on Sunday, the film's earnings bounced back on Monday, with a 41.08% occupancy rate.

The movie's success was particularly notable in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur, contributing significantly to its impressive earnings.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:16 am Nov 05, 202410:16 am

What's the story The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in pivotal roles, has had a phenomenal run at the box office thus far. The film earned an estimated ₹106cr within its first three days of release. On Monday (Day 4), it added another ₹17.5cr to its earnings, taking the total to a whopping ₹123.5cr net in India alone.

Day-wise earnings

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' witnessed a slight dip on Monday

On its opening day (Friday), the film had collected ₹35.5cr at the box office. The next day, it witnessed a slight increase in collections, earning ₹37cr—a growth of 4.23%. However, on Sunday (Day 3), the film witnessed a drop in collections by -9.46%, earning ₹33.5cr.

Occupancy report

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' recorded 41.08% occupancy on Monday

The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 41.08% on Monday. The occupancy rate for morning shows stood at 21.67%, which rose to 41.83% for afternoon shows, and further increased to 48.84% and 51.96% for evening and night shows respectively, showing a consistent audience interest throughout the day despite it being a weekday (Monday).

Regional performance

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' saw highest occupancy in Mumbai

Regionally, Mumbai led with 52.5% occupancy (819 shows). It was followed closely by Ahmedabad (56.75% across 544 shows) and Jaipur (50.25% over 122 shows). Pune, Bengaluru, and Kolkata also played a major role in the film's success with 42%, 30%, and 33.25% occupancy respectively across their respective number of shows (374, 274, and 268).