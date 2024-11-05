Summarize Simplifying... In short This week, Prime Video and Netflix are releasing a slew of exciting shows and films. Prime Video's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and 'Vettaiyan' feature stars like Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Rajinikanth.

Netflix is dropping 'The Buckingham Murders', 'Vijay 69', 'Arcane' Season 2, and 'It Ends With Us', starring big names like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Blake Lively.

OTT releases from November 4 to 10

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' to 'Vettaiyan': Unmissable OTT releases this week

What's the story Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are all set to drop a bunch of new movies and web series this week. The upcoming slate promises a healthy mix of comedy, action, and drama for everyone to enjoy. Here's a roundup of the most anticipated OTT releases lined up from November 4 to 10.

Prime releases

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and 'The Buckingham Murders'

Prime Video will drop Citadel: Honey Bunny on Thursday, November 7. The prequel to the American series Citadel features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The story follows a stuntman, Bunny, who enlists a struggling actor, Honey, to become a spy. Meanwhile, Netflix will release The Buckingham Murders on November 8. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the movie follows a cop investigating a young boy's murder amid personal loss.

Upcoming films

'Vettaiyan' and 'Vijay 69'

Prime Video will drop Vettaiyan, a film about a cop who bends rules to solve crimes, on Friday. The star-studded cast includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil. Netflix is set to premiere digital flick Vijay 69 on November 8. This inspiring tale features Anupam Kher as an elderly man who decides to participate in a triathlon.

Final releases

'Arcane' Season 2 and 'It Ends With Us'

Netflix will drop the second and final season of Arcane on November 9. The series delves into a dystopian society where two sisters end up on opposite sides of a war. Rounding up the week's releases is It Ends With Us, a film about Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) who learns an unsettling side of her lover, Ryle. The movie stars Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklendar in lead roles. This will hit Netflix on Saturday, as well.